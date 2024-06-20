Rayalu reminds District reps of their roles

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

District representatives from the Lau Province were reminded of the crucial roles they play in driving holistic development.

Speaking at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, emphasizes the importance of understanding their responsibilities.

Rayalu says this is crucial in ensuring that you knock on the right door for assistance needed in terms of development

“All the information about your Tikina should be at your fingertips. Gather all information from community members and approach the right Ministries and organizations for assistance and advice. Ensure that you are well informed of the communities that you serve.”

He highlights that the issues faced by the people of Lau living in urban centres are also their concern.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is working very well with the rural communities and settlements to develop their land and assist those in need in a bid to raise our standard of living.