Rayalu recommends review and enhanced monitoring of CBUL

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has proposed a series of recommendations to determine the future direction of the Committee for Better Utilization of Land (CBUL) program.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu emphasized the need for consultations with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to evaluate the program’s impact and effectiveness.

Rayalu states that if the CBUL program is to continue, active monitoring by land administrators is essential to assess its influence on agricultural production and the return on investment of public funds.

He highlighted that the program should ideally be coordinated through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, which oversees more than 82.5% of Fiji’s land.

A key recommendation from the Minister is the review of the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act (ALTA) Schedule of Values.

“The ALTA Schedule of Values will also need to be reviewed to address the outdated land value which has been a concern to landowners over the years. This review and updating of the ALTA Schedule of Values should ensure that land is leased at a comparable rate to the current market rate, ensuring maximum benefits to the landowners.”

In addition to lease renewals, Rayalu stressed that the program should also focus on providing financial assistance to farmers to boost their productivity, thereby extending its benefits to a broader segment of the agricultural sector.

He also noted that a draft Cabinet paper is currently in circulation to gather feedback on the proposed review of the ALTA Schedule of Values.

This feedback will be incorporated before the proposal is presented to the Development Steering Committee (DSC) and the Cabinet for final endorsement.

The continuation of the CBUL program, according to Rayalu, is contingent on its proven impact on agricultural production and its ability to deliver tangible benefits to both landowners and the broader agricultural sector in Fiji.