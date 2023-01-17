Rayalu discusses way forward with Digicel boss

Pictured above are farmers in their farms. [File Photo]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says farmers around the country, particularly in the maritime region, should be provided information in real time.

The Minister conducted a meeting with Digicel Chief Executive Farid Mohammed yesterday afternoon to discuss areas of improving connectivity for farmers.

He says farmers deserve to be informed on real time of any latest development.

“One of the critical areas is the availability of prices of commodities information. “Not only to our farmers but also to buyers of commodities and exporters, and this information needs to be available to them in real-time.”

Rayalu says timing is important in getting commodities into the market.



The Agriculture Minister says they also discussed the development of apps that can help the ministry monitor the effect of prices on commodities.

He says Fiji is not the first to try and make use of such apps, as other countries are already using them.

He says it was a fruitful discussion that will help the development of the agriculture sector.