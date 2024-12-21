Raiwai tackles crime issues

[File Photo]

The Raiwai Youth and Community Council has launched the “Ground Zero” project to help curb the increasing criminal activities and drug issues in their community.

Plans are in place to build a multipurpose hall to address the need for proper training facilities for which the council is seeking assistance from the government.

Council President Jese Vatuwaqa says this initiative will also address the need for a community drug clinic, as well as drug awareness and rehabilitation programs for withdrawal.

“Because without self-generating income for the youth, they’ve got nothing else to do. It’s just crime. If we train them to be self-sufficient and to generate their own income, then we’ve got something for them, to support them.”

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says such efforts help solve social ills that are prevalent in our country, including the drug crisis and HIV.

“There are other ways in which you can go, which will yield a positive outcome. I believe in this sense, it creates a supportive environment for our youth.”

Dr. Lalabalavu, who also hails from Raiwai, says he will help the community acquire a piece of available land at Leys Road with the support of the local government ministry for the project.