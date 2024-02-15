Raikaci warns of stringent action against corrupt officers

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci has openly admitted the potential involvement of certain police officers in aiding drug dealers.

He claims that the underlying factor causing this could be for financial gain.

He alludes to the recent tampering of drugs at the Totogo Police Station exhibit, admitting the likelihood of police officers being involved in tampering and drug trafficking.

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci

ACP Raikaci says the Fiji Police Force will not tolerate illegal activity within its ranks, particularly when it comes to drugs.

He emphasizes that stringent measures will be taken against any officers found to be in violation.

“We always have bad cops around there. But as being said by the commissioner, in cases of corruptions, police officers involved in drug cases, we are going to be very aggressive in approaching that. We don’t want police officers, dirty cops in the force. We don’t want that.”



ACP Raikaci states that efforts to enhance the force’s CCTV capabilities is also underway.

“We are doing some review in regards to our exhibits rooms so that we can ensure that all exhibits that are expedited are safe casted. So we are moving forward in putting CCTV camera, all those things so that can capture footage for everything.”

The Fiji Police Force urges Fijians to maintain confidence in their efforts to uphold law and order.