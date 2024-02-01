Radrodro issue far from over

The issue involving the dismissed Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, is far from over.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has included it on the agenda for its second Management Board meeting of the year, scheduled for this month.

SODELPA is expected to deliberate on the decision made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who has finalized that Radrodro will now serve as a backbencher.

Rabuka has also informed SODELPA that Radrodro’s traditional apology has been accepted, but he underscored that the difference between it and the law should not be undermined.

Additionally, SODELPA will review the coalition agreement it has with the other two parties in the government.

In the previous meeting, SODELPA reaffirmed its support for its coalition partners.

Meanwhile, the upcoming meeting will also address the review of SODELPA’s constitution and discuss matters related to the party’s leadership for the 2026 General Election.

The meeting is scheduled for the 23rd of this month.