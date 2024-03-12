Radrodro expresses gratitude

Government Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro.

Government Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro thanked President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for pardoning Naitasiri High Chief, Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata.

Radrodro commented in Parliament, saying he is doing it on behalf of the people of Naitasiri.

The former Minister for Education says enabling the Turaga na Qaranivalu to return to his family and his people is the ultimate response to the cries of the vanua of Naitasiri over the many years.

Radrodro says Ratu Inoke’s release from prison is an indication of the willingness of the coalition government to give people the chance to reconcile and is a sign of decisive leadership.

The government backbencher further notes that Naitasiri is grateful for this act of forgiveness.