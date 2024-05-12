Prasad appointed Vodafone’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer

Rajnesh Prasad

Rajnesh Prasad has been appointed as Regional Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Fiji with immediate effect.

With over 20 years of experience, Prasad will oversee all marketing strategies, brand development, and customer experience enhancement efforts for Vodafone Fiji and the Pacific entities.

Vodafone’s Regional CEO Pradeep Lal congratulated Prasad on the new appointment and says that their new regional chief marketing officer has proven his ability as part of the executive leadership team, where he successfully led multiple sales and marketing initiatives, launched innovative campaigns, and drove significant business growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says he is excited about his new journey and is proud to work alongside teams with diverse talents that contribute to the company’s growth by delivering impactful business strategies and driving exceptional customer experiences in Fiji and the Pacific.

Prasad will be working closely with stakeholders to further strengthen Vodafone’s market position and reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions.