Quality and dedication are crucial in a business: Nath

Wish Bone and Pizza King Restaurant owner Rabindra Nath.

Dedication and maintaining the quality of your products are crucial when running a business.

This, according to Wish Bone and Pizza King Restaurant owner Rabindra Nath, is a must if you want your business to grow.

Nath, who has been running his restaurant for 36 years, says there will always be challenges, and it’s also crucial to ensure they do not affect the service you provide.

“Well, actually, if you own or run a business, you have to really dedicate yourself. It takes a lot of manpower. You have to maintain quality, and you have to provide service to the customers. That’s very important. “So being in business for 36 years, I guess I’m doing pretty well.”

Nath says it’s also crucial to treat your workers well, as they are the main engine of the business.

The Wishbone and Pizza King restaurant opened its sixth outlet in Suva last Saturday.