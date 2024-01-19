Public assured that recent drug seizure under strict security

In the wake of the recent drug seizure in Nadi, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is assuring the public that the confiscated drugs, amounting to a staggering 3 tons are securely under lock and key.

The illicit substances, stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape, were discovered at a vacant house under construction in Legalega last weekend.

Tikoduadua emphasizes that stringent security measures have been implemented to safeguard the seized drugs.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

According to the Minister, the containers are reportedly being held in Nasova, where guards and 24-hour CCTV cameras are in place to monitor any potential tampering.

This reassurance comes on the heels of an alarming incident where a police officer allegedly scooped spilled crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a container held in Namaka, subsequently fleeing the scene.

Expressing concern over the possibility of police involvement in the drug trade, Tikoduadua urges the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding officers being implicated.

“I’m worried. I’m definitely worried that some police may be involved, because there’s been, you know, allegations of all sorts in the past. So that we must wither. So that, like I said, I’m appealing for the professionalization of the police and this we can only do with the help of the people.”

The Minister adds they are still gathering information regarding the recent billion dollar drug bust.