Pryde delays return to address misconduct claims

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has postponed his return to office as he works to address fresh allegations of misconduct requiring extensive documentation.

Pryde, who had planned to resume duties tomorrow states that he will now return on February 3, after addressing these claims.

The new allegations, raised by Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva following her review of Pryde’s personal file, reportedly involve events dating back to 2012.

Pryde said responding to these accusations demands a comprehensive search for original documents already subjected to government audits.

He described the process as “onerous” and confirmed he has been given 14 days to respond to the Chief Justice.

Pryde questioned the timing and validity of the allegations, emphasizing that they were not raised during the 21-month Tribunal process that recently cleared him of wrongdoing.

Tikoisuva has requested that another Tribunal be convened to investigate these claims.

Pryde expressed regret over the delay in resuming his duties which he had hoped would focus on rebuilding the credibility of the criminal justice system in partnership with new police leadership.

He apologized to the President, Prime Minister, the people and staff of the Office of the DPP, attributing the delay to obstacles beyond his control.

Despite the latest developments, Pryde remains confident that any investigation will again exonerate him of wrongdoing.