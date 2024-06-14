Project implementation begins for Medical Simulation Centre

The Fiji National University has started implementing the project plan for its College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences new Medical Simulation Centre, which is fully funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency of the Republic of Korea.

The multi-million-dollar Medical Simulation Centre will be constructed at FNU’s Pasifika Campus.

KOICA has chosen Soonchunhyang University as the contractor to serve as the Project Management Consultant and their duties involve building a three-floor simulation center, enhancing the medical education curriculum, providing essential medical equipment, and improving the skills of health professionals through simulation training. I

Article continues after advertisement

The simulation center aims to strengthen the capacity of FNU’s healthcare workforce, with the long-term goal of becoming a model for the Asia-Pacific region.

This state-of-the-art Centre will equip students with access to advanced training modalities, fostering the acquisition of critical competencies essential for progressing in the medical profession.

CMNHS Acting Dean, Dr Amelia Turagabeci, says the Centre will contribute towards the training of quality medical and public health graduates.

She says the simulation lab will offer significant advantages not only for medical students but also for those enrolled in other clinical and allied health programmes like physiotherapy, nursing, and dentistry and others.

She adds that the lab will address a critical need by providing safe and supervised settings for students to practice essential skills.