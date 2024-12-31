PRF calls for inclusive solutions

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

As Fiji makes progress in waste management, the Pacific Recycling Foundation believes that the move is far from complete.

Founder Amitesh Deo pointed out that while steps were taken this year, the real challenge next year will be expanding efforts to underserved areas and addressing the systemic barriers still hindering effective waste management throughout the country.

Deo said that 2025 must be the year of lasting transformation where the momentum from 2024 is turned into sustainable, scalable solutions.

He called for breaking barriers and creating solutions that include every community while addressing the underlying issues that perpetuate the waste management crisis.



In 2024, Deo explained that PRF achieved several key milestones, including the formation of the Pacific Recyclers Alliance, which promoted regional cooperation and the recognition of the ‘Collection Pillars of Recycling,’ a move that elevated the role of informal recyclers.

The Foundation also expanded its recycling efforts to Fiji’s outer islands and launched a groundbreaking soft plastics recycling project.

These initiatives helped divert nearly five million kilograms of recyclables from dumpsites and the Naboro landfill.

However, Deo said that these achievements was only the beginning.

He pointed out that the focus must remain on closing existing gaps, particularly in underserved areas.

The next phase involves shifting away from outdated practices and ensuring that waste management solutions are inclusive and sustainable for all communities.

Deo also called on the government and businesses to take bold, transformative actions.

He also urged policymakers to prioritize long-term solutions rather than short-term fixes and emphasized that businesses need to move beyond superficial sustainability measures.