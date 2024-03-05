President unveils plans to grow our rural economy

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the government will continue its work to grow the rural economy and raise the standard of living in these communities.

Ratu Wiliame says to support his goal, the government will implement a wide range of socio-economic activities.

Some of the programs that will be implemented to revitalize the rural economy include self-help programmes, community access roads, footpaths and footbridges, high-risk water and sanitation projects, and the rural housing assistance program.

The government will also look at the Rural Housing Assistance Programme and the Rural Outer Island Development Programme including improved shipping services.

Ratu Wiliame says they will revitalize the shipbuilding industry with the construction of a new facility in Lautoka that will be able to serve both domestic and foreign vessels.

“This will be achieved through Public and Private Partnerships and support from development partners. The review of the Maritime Transport Act 2013 is intended to align with international standards and promote a safe and sustainable maritime transport sector.”

Ratu Wiliame further adds that agriculture will continue to be the backbone of our economy for food security and export.

He stresses the government is committed to providing every citizen access to adequate, safe and nutritious food while fostering a competitive and sustainable agriculture sector.