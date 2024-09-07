Preliminary investigation pins blame on some vendors

The Hibiscus Festival Committee is yet to respond to concerns raised on Occupational Health and Safety issues at the Hibiscus Festival.

This as the roofs of some stalls were brought down by strong winds overnight.

Meanwhile, a statement which was released and is now being put on hold has pinned the blame on some vendors.

It says that preliminary findings indicated that some vendors have made modifications to their allocated stalls, including the removal of beams to extend their space and the use of tarpaulins that acted like sails in the wind.

The statement says these unauthorized changes may have contributed to the structural instability of the scaffolding in the strong winds.

It further says that vendors have been urged to comply with the festival’s safety guidelines and refrain from altering the stalls for the duration of the event.

The Committee says they are reinforcing these guidelines to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and we will be taking immediate steps to inspect all stalls for compliance.

It also confirmed that there are no reports of any injuries.

The statement stresses that the safety of vendors, patrons, and all attendees remains their top priority, and they are working swiftly to address the situation.

The Hibiscus Festival will conclude later tonight.