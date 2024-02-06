Prasad thanks India for unwavering support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has thanked the Indian Government for their unwavering support and cooperation with Fiji.

During his meeting with India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, the Minister of State in External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh he reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to develop meaningful and deeper ties with India.

He has noted that for the past year, Fiji and India have held multiple high-level discussions in Delhi and in Bangalore which was followed by India’s Foreign Minister’s visit to Fiji for the World Hindi Conference.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prasad told the leaders that work on Fiji’s 100-bed tertiary care hospital which is supported by India is expected to begin soon.

Discussions between the ministers also focused on potential future bilateral cooperation in area of health, tourism, economic development, capacity building and development, cultural development, education, curriculum development and renewable energy transition.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prasad thanked the Indian Government for its continued support and commitment over the years including, vaccines, disaster reliefs, education and training, and MSME business grant support.

Prasad has also met with the Vice Chair of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Suman Berry yesterday in New Delhi.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He highlighted the development challenges Fiji faces as a small island nation and how NITI Aayog can assist in strengthening the Strategic Planning Office, within the Ministry of Finance.

During the week, Prasad will attend the Global South Ministerial Energy Roundtable and high-level panel discussion.

He will also attend Energy Week India where they will hold discussions on decarbonization of economies.

Prasad will hold meetings in Gujarat with potential investors and also visit Ayodhya.