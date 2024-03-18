Prasad denies allegations, questions FEO’s actions

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has expressed surprise at the referral of a complaint against him to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The complaint, alleging false and non-declaration of assets purportedly breaches the Political Parties Act 2014.

In a statement released this afternoon, Professor Prasad stated that the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) had not presented these allegations to him for response or comment.

He questioned the decision of the Acting Registrar of Political Parties and Supervisor of Elections to refer the matter to FICAC without seeking answers from him first.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance also questioned the basis for the referral.

Professor Prasad affirmed that his lawyers would be addressing this case.

He denied the allegations assuring the FEO and the public that they were completely malicious and without substance.

Professor Prasad contested the accuracy of the report published by the Fiji Sun claiming that nobody from the news team had contacted him for comment.

He criticized the alleged misrepresentation of his response, describing it as unethical and irresponsible.

Legal action against Fiji Sun on this matter was also indicated.

In response to the allegations, Professor Prasad reiterated his denial, labelling the news report as absolutely false and a concoction.

Meanwhile, FBC News has reached out to the Acting Registrar of Political Parties and Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa as well as Fiji Sun for comments regarding the concerns raised by Professor Prasad.