Prasad and Radrodro make surprising appearance at USP Council Meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro have entered the meeting venue for the 96th USP Council this morning.

Initially, the expectation was that only Permanent Secretary for Finance Shri Gounder and Education PS Selina Kuruleca will represent Fiji at the meeting.

USP staff were elated to see that Prasad and Radrodro came for the meeting.

As Prasad made his way to the venue, USP Staff Association President Elizabeth Read Fong handed him a submission saying it includes evidence of what they want and why they want the USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia removed.

Professor Steven Ratuva is also part of the team representing Fiji.

The two-day meeting is now underway.