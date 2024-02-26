Power restorations continue in Labasa

Power supply is slowly being restored to parts of Labasa.

The district is without power from last night, after a fire broke out at one of Energy Fiji Limited’s larger thermal generating sets at the Labasa Power Station in Cawaira, Labasa.

EFL says through their sprinkler system and with the help of the National Fire Authority the fire was brought under control.

Sugar Minister, Charan Jeath Singh says they were unable to visit the site today.

The Power Station is in a mess due to the large volume of water and heat.

However, Singh says they are grateful that power is being restored slowly.

“They have restored the main town. They are looking at restoring the hospital and the water sewerage station. Tomorrow they are getting in four generators from Suva, they are coming in by boat tomorrow so hopefully within a couple of days they are able to fit those generators from Suva and restore the power.”

Singh says the supermarkets are operating normally as they have back-up generators.