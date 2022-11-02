Port Denarau records profit

Ariel shot of Port Denarau Marina. [Source: Port Denarau Marina]

Port Denarau Marina has recorded a profit of over six million dollars for the financial year ending July 31st.

This is compared to an operating loss of $5.8m for the previous year.

The company says as a result of borders reopening after the events of COVID-19 and the return of tourists, the valuation of their properties have increased to pre-COVID levels.

The company further states that while the world economy continues to be under stress and it appears that there is more risk out there, they are confident that their trading will continue to improve over the next year.