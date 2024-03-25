Port Denarau Marina achieves record profits

Port Denarau Marina has achieved a good financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending January 31st, 2024.

In its market announcement the company has stated recording a net profit before tax of over $2.3m showcasing growth compared to the corresponding period last year, where it stood at over $2.2m.

The company says the overall revenue has increased by 12 percent compared to January 31st, 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

PDM says the growth reflects their commitment to operational excellence, strategic initiative and adapting to market dynamics effectively.

In recognition to its strong performance, the company Board of Directors have announced an interim dividend of two cents per share for the half-year ending January 31st, 2024.

This is an increase of 14 percent from the 2023 interim dividend payout.

The company says the forecast for the 2024 yachting season looks promising.