Poor planning leads to unspent government funds

The Ministry of Finance, during a Standing Committee submission, highlighted that the issue lies in project readiness rather than financial constraints.

Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder, says poor planning is causing projects to be pushed into the next financial year.

He adds that agencies are submitting projects that are not ready for implementation, causing delays in utilizing allocated funds.

“Low utilisation rate of budgets across the government and especially there was an issue in 18-19 where some of the implementation was low. There is also a key issue that we have been highlighting to agencies and departments during the budget discussions.”

Head of Budget, Ratu Nemia Dawai, stresses the need for better project delivery, suggesting agencies should adjust their work plans to ensure projects are implemented within the allocated timeframe.

The Ministry says the priority should be improving project management skills within agencies.

