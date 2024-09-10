Police continue probe into woman’s death

Police are now gathering statements in relation to the death of a woman who was found motionless inside a home at Albert Lee Place in Raiwaqa yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that the woman died after she was seriously injured by her partner.

Police had earlier stated that initial information gathered indicated that the two had a heated argument, during which the suspect allegedly took an object and injured the victim, resulting in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say another woman who was staying with the couple reported the incident to her partner, and a report was lodged.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers are still pursuing his whereabouts.