PM outlines focus on poverty alleviation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to achieving its unaccomplished goals.

He says their key focus area is the alleviation of poverty.

In an interview with FBC News, Rabuka says the government would like to shift towards a targeted, instead of blanket approach, for poverty alleviation.

Rabuka stressed the importance of a community-based strategy through a tailor-made approach to ensure the independence of individuals and communities.

“If we can try to use the concept of “one settlement at a time or one village at a time”, a program designed that will help people to be independent in life.”

In addition, Rabuka also says the government will continue providing solar systems, as it continues with the upgrading of roads, but will take a one-at-a-time approach.

He commended the advancement of connectivity with upgrades provided by internet service providers, which benefits both rural and urban areas.

The Prime Minister says the three political parties within the Coalition Government have pledged to work collaboratively to implement the initiatives and achieve their goals.