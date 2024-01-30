PM extends well wishes to students and teachers

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka extends his well wishes to students and teachers as the new academic year commences today.

Rabuka reflects on recent events in the Ministry, with the dismissal of Aseri Radrodro as Minister and Viliame Gavoka assuming the role.

The Prime Minister urges students and teachers to remain focused on their school work.

“I would encourage them not to allow the events of the last two weeks to affect them. Those are personal to the persons affected, personal to me, personal to the former Minister. They should not take that to hinder their progress especially the establishment year. Some of them are going in for the first time, some of them are progressing to the next stage.”

Rabuka reiterates that sometimes he has to make difficult decisions, and this is one of them.

Meanwhile, Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca states that the Ministry is ready to kick off the new academic year.

“We are committed to providing the best that we can within the processes for our children for our parents and for our people and that is our job and as civil servants we have to remember that. It’s been a good start and we look forward to working with our new Minister.”

The Prime Minister has also stated that some changes in the leadership structure in the Education Ministry can be expected.