PM congratulates Samoa on her independence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated the people of Samoa on the country’s 61st anniversary as an independent nation.

Rabuka spoke on behalf of other Pacific Island leaders who were invited to join the celebrations to mark the end of a year-long 60th anniversary celebration and herald in its 61st jubilee.

While congratulating Samoa for a successful completion of the diamond jubilee year, Rabuka says he is sure that Samoa still has greater things to come.

He adds that Samoa has reached substantial development due to hard work, tolerance, the strength of the society, and the friendship of the community in the Pacific.



