PM calls for reflection and compassion on Palm Sunday

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

On this Palm Sunday, Prime Minister Rabuka has called for reflection, compassion, and action in creating a nurturing environment for every child in Fiji.

In a heartfelt message, Rabuka urged Fijians to reflect on the lives of unfortunate children those who have passed on this year, those facing hardship, neglect, or at risk of falling through society’s cracks.

He emphasized the vital role that families play in the fight against social ills such as drugs, crime, and violence.

According to the Prime Minister, it is within the home where these battles must be fought and won.

Rabuka also acknowledged Fiji’s unique cultural diversity, stating that the nation’s strength lies in its unity.

While Palm Sunday holds particular significance for Christians, Rabuka’s message also extended blessings to non-Christian children, highlighting the universal values of humility, love, and sacrifice.

He notes that the true meaning of Palm Sunday is rooted in the powerful act of love and sacrifice that Jesus Christ demonstrated on the Cross at Mount Calvary.

This act, he explained, should inspire everyone including parents, leaders, and neighbors to offer service and sacrifice in their communities.

