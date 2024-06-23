PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized that being a school dropout should not carry a stigma.

Rabuka says this as more than 18,000 young people leave schools every year.

He adds that out of this, around 14,000 are men who could enter the job market.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says the formal sector can only absorb 7,000 to 8,000 job seekers each year.

“Youth ages 15 and 24 represent almost 30 percent of our social population. More than 18,000 young people leave schools every year. Out of this, around 14,000 men could enter the job market, almost all in search of jobs in the jobs in the formal sector.”

He adds that Fiji is experiencing rural to urban migration, which has added further pressure on employment opportunities.

“But the People’s Coalition Government is passionate about creating a society that embraces our young people, recognizing that the young people matter in taking the next nation forward.”

Rabuka is urging communities and stakeholders to work together to create opportunities for all young Fijians.