PM awaits Tikoduadua’s return

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he has yet to meet with Home Affairs and Immigration Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, in relation to his offer to temporarily step aside to allow a probe into the Grace Road passport saga.

Tikoduadua had offered to step aside to allow an investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passports to the children of Grace Road Group members.

Rabuka says Tikoduadua, who had traveled to Australia to receive Fiji’s newest Guardian-class patrol boat, has taken some leave.

He says he is awaiting Tikoduadua’s return to discuss his decision made on the Minister’s offer.

In his absence, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo is the Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration.

Meanwhile, there is still no confirmation of who will lead the investigation into the Grace Road issue.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew had earlier stated that he has directed Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa to conduct a preliminary investigation to further determine whether the Police Force or the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will take charge of the probe.

The Grace Road issue came to light in the wake of reports that a member of the Korean religious group had fled the organization, after she was refused access to her children.

Amid the crisis, her husband and two children allegedly fled the country.