PM among heads of government at opening of CHOGM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is among other heads of government at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

The 56 heads of government have been graced with the presence of His Majesty King Charles III as the Head of the Commonwealth with Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

Over 4,000 delegates are present at the ceremony.

The ceremony marks the end of various forums and start of the heads of government meeting.

Also in attendance are Minister for Youth and Sports Jose Saukuru, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Reijieli Taga and Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Jovilisi Suveinakama along with officials from the Government of Fiji.

The Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, Outgoing Chair-in-Office President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Head of the Commonwealth His Majesty King Charles III are also expected to deliver an address at the ceremony.