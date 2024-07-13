PM acknowledges China’s support

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says China has done a lot for Fiji.

The Prime Minister made the comment at the opening of a new rice mill in Ba today.

Rabuka acknowledged the provision of over $400,000 to build the mill and expressed gratitude to China for its continuous support towards Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We owe you a lot, you have done a lot for us, and we are most grateful for all the assistance we have received from your great nation,”

Earlier this year, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian promised to boost investment in Fiji’s agriculture sector.

He stated that China will particularly invest in rice production, as he believes that Fiji’s conditions are suitable for growing the commodity.