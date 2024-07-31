News

Planted forest policy to enhance sustainability

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 31, 2024 3:30 pm

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu

The new planted forest policy will define sustainability for various categories of planted forests and establish a methodology for measurement reporting and verification.

Speaking during the opening of the planted forest policy stakeholder’s inception workshop, Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says that once developed, the policy will ensure that plantation resources are managed sustainably to prevent the neglect seen in the past.

Bainivalu says the policy will also provide strategic guidance for research programs focusing on climate resilience and land fertility.

She adds that the finalized policy will become a strategic guide for the sustainable management and utilization of planted forests.

“The planted forest policy will expand on the requirements to incorporate new national and international commitments. And establish a robust reporting and monitoring framework with the support of key stakeholders.”

Social and environmental safeguard specialist for the Ministry Viliame Roukovu says that once established, the policy needs to be actioned as enforcement has been an issue in the past.

He adds that the Forest Policy 2007 needs to be reviewed as well.

Cabinet earlier this year endorsed the support for the development of a new planted forest policy under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

 

