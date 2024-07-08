Plans to assist connectivity issues

The maritime community of the Northern Division with poor to no internet connectivity

Poor to no internet connectivity currently remains one of the major challenges for businesses and cooperatives in the maritime and remote communities of the Northern Division.

Acknowledging this issue, Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says his Ministry is working on plans to roll out funds that will assist remote communities in connectivity to the outer world, which will be announced soon.

He says that Starlink already in operation, the kit will requires multiple satellites to allow continued connectivity at low orbit which is now providing relief to few hotels, backpackers and even villagers and maritime islands.

Article continues after advertisement

“So that is probably why they have to charge it more expensive. Like I said, sometimes you provide the opportunity, and people find a way to make it work, so like, I know some relatives of those living offshore have come together and bought the equipment and started paying for the services. But the government needs to do its part as well in terms of connectivity.”



The maritime community of the Northern Division with poor to no internet connectivity

Kamikamica adds that there is no physical tower on land around Fiji as everything is connected to the satellites in outer space.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX satellite service Starlink is now live across Fiji, providing high-speed internet service after a license was granted in November last year.