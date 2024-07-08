News

Plans to assist connectivity issues

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

July 8, 2024 4:01 pm

The maritime community of the Northern Division with poor to no internet connectivity

Poor to no internet connectivity currently remains one of the major challenges for businesses and cooperatives in the maritime and remote communities of the Northern Division.

Acknowledging this issue, Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says his Ministry is working on plans to roll out funds that will assist remote communities in connectivity to the outer world, which will be announced soon.

He says that Starlink already in operation, the kit will requires multiple satellites to allow continued connectivity at low orbit which is now providing relief to few hotels, backpackers and even villagers and maritime islands.

Article continues after advertisement

“So that is probably why they have to charge it more expensive. Like I said, sometimes you provide the opportunity, and people find a way to make it work, so like, I know some relatives of those living offshore have come together and bought the equipment and started paying for the services. But the government needs to do its part as well in terms of connectivity.”


The maritime community of the Northern Division with poor to no internet connectivity

Kamikamica adds that there is no physical tower on land around Fiji as everything is connected to the satellites in outer space.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX satellite service Starlink is now live across Fiji, providing high-speed internet service after a license was granted in November last year.

AG promotes transparency

Bala criticizes the implementation of NMW

PM calls for combined effort in building Fiji

Children susceptible to commit sexual offence

Seruiratu explains cross bench dynamics

Plans to assist connectivity issues

Equal application of law for all Fijians: AG

Cabinet has no say on Supreme Court opinion: Rabuka

PM assures stability of cabinet positions

Fiji ambitious to advance medical tourism

Government assures timely upgrade of roads

2024 could be world's hottest year as June breaks records

Storm Beryl shifts toward Houston, could make landfall as Category 2 hurricane

Team lacked confidence says Rodu

Masters swimming event a success

‘Despicable Me 4’ debuts with $122.6M as boom times return to the box office

Tahiti triumph against Vanuatu in difficult encounter

Scans for Best

Gaza deal must ensure Israel's war goals: Netanyahu

Beryl storm heads towards Houston, category 2 landfall possible

Hong returns for second spell as South Korea head coach

New product launched for TotalEnergies

Allies relieved by Le Pen loss, question next steps

Flying Fijians shifts focus to All Blacks Test

Solomon Islands secure semi-final spot with emphatic victory over Fiji

First successful implementation of additional substitution at Copa America

Lyon sign Ghana winger Nuamah on permanent deal after loan spell

Ten die during a fire in nursing home in Uruguay

Multiple weekend accidents highlight driver fatigue

Alcaraz, Sinner stay on course for Wimbledon meeting, Gauff falls

Court condemns weapon use in disputes

ADB continues to support development in Fiji

France aim to silence critics against depleted Spain for spot in Euros final

Biden seeks boost in PA amid calls to step aside

FCS Commissioner's tour concludes in Levuka

Fiji represented at 86th session of the CCEXEC86

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing

Left leads French Election, Le Pen's party third

Missed opportunities worry Byrne

Budget to boost financial security of Fijians: Shandil

Nine opposition MPs support PM

Rewa back at the top

ANZ Economist optimistic on Fiji's economic growth

Fiji on track to achieve target for renewable energy

Raducanu upset by qualifier Sun at Wimbledon

Copa and Euro semifinalists confirmed

SPBD plans to open sixth branch in the Pacific

Women in Media face added challenges

Sugar stakeholders review progress made on capital projects

Fiji and Kosovo to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Knights hold off Raiders in Ponga's return

Indonesian Embassy hosts media talanoa session

Online Safety Commission is effective

Navua thumps Lautoka, Nadi beats Nasinu

Jon Landau, Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63

Sustainable policIes require concrete dialogue

Fiji 7s continues Olympics prep in France

Cooperatives play huge role in economic development

Mini Job Fair boosts employment prospects

PM acknowledges civil servants

Tailevu Naitasiri holds Ba

307th heaven: JWH celebrates in style as Roosters down Dragons

Uruguay knock Brazil out on penalties to move into Copa America semi-finals

Brad Pitt's F1 movie to be called... F1

Colombia's Rodriguez a man on a mission at Copa America

Air strike on Gaza school kills at least 16 people

FCS faces challenges amidst rising hard drug traffic

Another record for Karan

Government steadfast to digitize the economy

Fiji strengthens ties with Australia

Tank and the Bangas to pay tribute to their New Orleans roots at Essence Festival

New UK leader Starmer declares Rwanda deportation plan 'dead and buried'

Ministry strives to safeguard intangible cultural heritage

Colombia through to Copa America semi-finals with 5-0 thrashing of Panama

Need to manage medical demands: Prasad

Champs continue winning form in netball league

Four DFPL matches today

Air strike leaves 100,000 without power in Ukraine

John Cena to retire from WWE in 2025

Southgate thrilled to dance with his players as England through to semis

Trump seeks to disavow 'Project 2025' despite ties to conservative group

Swiatek crashes out but Djokovic still in hunt for eighth Wimbledon title

As ‘Bachelor’ race issues linger, Jenn Tran, its 1st Asian American lead, is ready for her moment

Egypt international Refaat dies aged 31

Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages, Hamas source says

Kamikamica calls for unity amid political changes in Fiji

Netherlands beat Turkey to set up semi-final against England

New-look France beats Argentina in first test

Vikings rookie Jackson, two others killed in car crash

China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says

Government chooses income growth over tax policy

SCC collaborates with FRA on road maintenance

New Dignity Facility for 100 CPRs

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euros semis

Springboks confirm No. 1 status by beating Six Nations champion Ireland

Fijiana thumped in Sydney

Medvedev sees off Struff to reach fourth round

Wallabies start life under Schmidt with gritty Wales victory

Cherry-Evans nails golden point field goal to gun down Cowboys

All Blacks edge England in one point thriller

Storm overpower Wests Tigers to close in on minor premiership

Burton does it again to deny injury hit Warriors

Fijiana braces for Wallaroos

Media can be a tool to address gender issues

Silktails fall again

Government intends to heavily invest in commercial agriculture

Delaware judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit in battle over estate of the late pop icon Prince

Comeback win for Labasa

Police make multiple arrests and drug seizures

Biden digs in as Democrats consider forcing him out of presidential race

Enhanced teaching quality important: Prasad

Consumer Council warns public about Melbourne Works

Hosts Samoa edge PNG in thrilling OFC U-19 Men's Championship

Copa America debutants Canada edge Venezuela on penalties to reach semis

Brazil to face Uruguay without Vinicius, but with Endrick

Storm Beryl spares Mexico's Yucatan beaches, takes aim at Texas

Sun Insurance aims for sustainable growth

All Blacks next for Flying Fijians

Celine Dion reportedly performing in 'limited' Las Vegas shows

UK elects most diverse parliament in history

Civil servants reminded to uphold the law

Fijiana and Wallaroos Test live on FBC Sports

Prasad highlights review of immigration system

'Magic never went away': Th' Dudes to reunite for one-off performance

Pacific Polytech highlight student’s concern

NZ start OFC Men’s U-19 Championship campaign with comfortable victory

Joint efforts will help combat crime: ACP Waqa

Chance for Labasa to top the table

Rovia leads mobile soil testing for the North

Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says French coach

Suspected impaired driver kills three in New York City park

Web Series Review: Mirzapur Season 3

France beat Portugal on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-final

Court says social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but remain in EU as he awaits trial

Time running out for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's advance

Trade Ministry tackles non-tariff barriers

Fiji and FSM to review development cooperation agreement

Budget allocation to boost job creation in outsourcing sector

Fiji’s authentic hospitality praised

Panapasa elects to be tried in Suva Magistrates Court

Flying Fijians beats Georgia

Tawake excited for the challenge today

Fiji U20 to come back better

Spain through to Euro 2024 semis after extra time win over Germany

Alcaraz stretched, Sinner sublime at Wimbledon

Garcia expelled by WBC president Sulaiman after social media comments

Emma Raducanu, New Zealand's Sun, Gauff reach Wimbledon last 16

New PM Starmer pledges to rebuild Britain after years of chaos

Gritty Panthers fight back to hunt down determined Broncos

Titans hold off fast-finishing Sharks to claim tense win

Violent attacks shock France ahead of crunch vote

Ravai to hit 50th mark against Georgia

PM to hold talks with former FijiFirst MPs

MaXXXine’ gives Mia Goth's wannabe Star a Fitting sendoff

PM encourages civil servants to voice opinions freely

Northern civil servants acknowledged

Dunn off to Sydney for trials

Veteran journalists highlight challenges in media industry

Small traders looking to benefit

Fijiana 7s visit women at Corrections centre

Six arrested in connection with stampede in north India, police say

Resilient Solomon Islands earn opening day victory against Vanuatu

Baldwin to face trial next week in 'Rust' case

Tourism Summit a success showing growth and prospects

PRB collaborates with Home in Place

Argentina beat Ecuador on penalties to move into Copa America semis

Radrodro hands over boat to Savusavu school

Russia jails US citizen Robert Woodland for 12-1/2 years in drug trafficking case

Canine weddings on the rise in China

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking and assault by former adult film actress

Israel sends delegation to negotiate hostage release deal with Hamas

Good start for Junior Bula Boys in OFC U-19 Men’s Championship

With Taylor Swift heading to Germany, one city has taken her name — at least for a few weeks

PM praises civil servants

Multi-million dollar grant to upgrade school infrastructure

Saudi Arabia's Gaza aid threatened by Rafah closure, aid official says

MSAF reports surge in inter-island travel

We need our execution to be on point: May

SPBD plans to transition into a micro-bank

SCC champions floriculture growth

New book explores Pacific media, peace, and development

Prominent director targeted in French cinema’s #MeToo wave charged with rape, assault of actors

Djokovic, Swiatek advance before Wimbledon celebrates British hero Murray

Hurricane Beryl passes over Caymans, heads for top Mexico resorts leaving widespread destruction

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion 'not in me'

Throwing of beer cups costs fans and federations at Euro 2024

Social infrastructure program launched to upgrade schools

Hundreds gather for Civil Service Day celebration

UK General Election 2024: Exit poll says Labour set for a 170-seat landslide

Biden tries to ease fitness concerns as Democrats consider his future

Russia swelters in heat wave, Moscow breaks 1917 record for early July

Immigration reforms to address depopulation crisis

Vasconcellos to boost Junior Bula Boys

Collaborative effort to tackle human trafficking

I believe in this team: Nakoci

Hill aims for knockout

Enhance healthcare services major focus for Ministry

Britons vote in election expected to deliver Labour landslide

Natabua High School students help Year 1 girl get home

Lal opts to remain independent post FijiFirst deregistration