Planning key to solving water woes, says Minister

The government is working to priotitize clear planning and strategic partnership to address the pressing water and sanitation issues in rural communities.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau shared this at the recent Inception Workshop for the Fiji Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan.

Fiji, he states is keen on aligning its water and sanitation projects with international climate financing mechanisms to ensure long-term solutions.

As Fiji works to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation, Ro Filipe said that the government was focusing on securing the necessary resources to bring these projects to fruition.

This emphasis on well-prepared planning documents is vital not only for internal government operations but also for establishing strong partnerships with climate finance bodies.

“Without us working together as partners in that, things will drag on, people will suffer and many things will get done. So I’m looking forward to this rural water supply sanitation master plan to be realized. It’s a very important document.”

The role of these planning documents, according to Ro Filipe is crucial for effective communication with international development partners, such as the Climate Adaptation Fund.

With the growing importance of climate financing, the Minister highlighted that climate adaptation projects must be directly linked to the country’s planning and budgeting efforts.

He pointed out that the documents serve as a tool to demonstrate the work Fiji has done on the ground and the specific challenges it faces when engaging in international climate negotiations, including meetings like COP.

In addition to securing funding, the Minister stressed the importance of proper risk management and budget planning to avoid project delays.

Without a structured approach, communities could face continued suffering, particularly in rural areas where access to clean water and sanitation remains limited.

Drawing parallels to road maintenance, Ro Filipe reiterated that identifying risks early and budgeting for solutions was a critical step to improving services across the country.

