Peace Building Project aims for national cohesion

The government has initiated an initiative designed to promote peace, national reconciliation, and social cohesion across the country.

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, presided over the inception workshop yesterday.

Tubuna says the initiative called the Peace Building Project aligns with the commitment to building a harmonious and inclusive society.

He adds that this two-year project further supports the Prime Minister’s call for unity and commitment to peace in the region through the “Zone of Peace” concept.

The project’s overarching goals include the strengthening of the human rights framework and institutions, along with promoting inclusive dialogues to inform national social cohesion priorities.