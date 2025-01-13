Passport issuance probe complete

The investigation into claims of unauthorized issuance of passports to the children of individuals associated with the Grace Road human rights allegations has been completed.

This investigation had prompted Minister Pio Tikoduadua to step aside from the portfolio to allow for the investigation to commence.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed the status of the investigation following the appointment of three new ministers last week, including Viliame Naupoto as the new Minister for Immigration.

The Prime Minister says that the result of the investigation is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further assessment.