Party leader in control: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: FijiFirst/Facebook]

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has refuted claims that the party is falling apart following a series of high-profile resignations, including former Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Doctor Waqainabete resigned last week, while earlier on, Party leader Voreqe Bainimarama, Rosy Akbar, and Doctor Mahendra Reddy had also resigned.

Sayed-Khaiyum states Waqainabete had resigned of his own accord to pursue other career opportunities.

“Fiji First is still there. We are still the largest party in parliament, still 26 people, with the resignation of our leader from parliament, but he is still the leader, very much in control. We still have 26 seats in parliament, and we are the largest party by far.”

Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments outside the Valelevu Police Station earlier today.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci had earlier confirmed that Sayed-Khaiyum is being questioned with regards to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, last month.

This is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.