Palm Sunday a time for joy and unity: Radrodro

[File Photo]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has extended warm wishes as Christians around the country celebrate Palm Sunday.

Describing it as a special day of joy and reflection, Radrodro highlighted the significance of Palm Sunday in the Christian calendar.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the occasion as not only a religious observance but also a celebration of hope, peace, and unity.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: MOE/ Facebook]

He adds that these values are especially meaningful for children and families.

“A day where we see children waving palm branches and singing the glory of lord almighty. On the same note I wish you all a blessed Palm Sunday and may we all carry the message of hope, peace importance of love and care for our children.”

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, a moment of deep spiritual meaning for Christians worldwide.

Radrodro encourages communities to embrace the spirit of the day with kindness, compassion, and a renewed commitment to nurturing the younger generation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.