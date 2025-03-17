Pacific unite to address security challenges

[Photo Credit: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

While Pacific nations are committed to maintaining peace, external influences are increasing pressure, with several powers showing interest in the region.

This was highlighted by the Pacific Island Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa during a press conference in Suva today.

Waqa says amid increasing global tensions, leaders and security experts are working together to ensure that the Pacific remains peaceful, stable, and resilient in the face of external pressures.

He adds they plan to convene regular meetings and create a comprehensive security framework that addresses the unique challenges faced by Pacific Island nations including climate change.

“While geopolitical shifts continue, we focus on economic resilience, connectivity and regional security. Strengthening the Forum family through political dialogue and collective action remains our top priority.”

Waqa also stresses the importance of collective security and diplomacy to enhance regional cooperation to address emerging security challenges.

