Pacific Specialist, cheapest GP fees in Fiji

Parvish Kumar [Photo: Supplied]

At $11.50 per visit for patients and $7.50 for farmers, Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital offers the most affordable consultation fees in the country.

Chief executive officer and founder Parvish Kumar said the reduced offer was also available for all farmers across Fiji, provided they produce a local farming association membership card or a statutory declaration for verification purposes.

“So whether the patient is a dalo farmer, a pineapple farmer, pine landowner or a livestock farmer, as long as they are able to verify that, we will offer them the heavily subsidized rate of $7.50 per GP consultation,” Kumar said.

PSH Hospitals Nadi, which was officially opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in July 2023, is regarded a trendsetter in terms of transforming Fiji’s medical services.

The hospital offers world-class and complex treatments such as open-heart and brain tumour surgeries.

“Our ultimate goal is to make medical services affordable and accessible to all members of the public not only in Fiji but the greater Pacific community.”

He said apart from the heavily reduced general consultation charges, PSH Hospitals will go a step further in assisting patients who are unable to afford complex treatments by introducing easy payment options.

“No other private facility in the Pacific region is offering such incentives but here at PSH Hospitals we care about saving precious lives and making healthcare more affordable. “To make cutting edge medical services more accessible to Fiji and the greater Pacific community, we are in the process of launching more innovative solutions through which patients who are completely unable to afford medical procedures that are costly will be treated for free upon meeting the criteria required.”