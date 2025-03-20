Overseas worker regulations tightened

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh.

The Ministry of Employment is tightening its regulations for overseas workers, as recent revelations show many lack the necessary skills.

Minister Agni Deo Singh confirms that some applicants have misrepresented their qualifications, creating difficulties for employers.

He cited issues with unskilled Bangladeshi workers and stated that the Ministry is now working with relevant agencies to verify applications before workers enter the country.

Singh says some companies are having to invest in additional training to help overseas workers integrate into the Fijian workforce.

“So, we are also working on how we can manage these agencies that source workers from Bangladesh, to ensure that they are authentic.”

He adds that the Ministry is working with the Department of Immigration to ensure all workers from overseas have genuine certificates and that only approved agents are involved in the recruitment process.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says there are provisions in place to ensure that only genuine workers are given work permits.

“So, yes, as I mentioned, this eMigrate portal is a digitally-enabled portal that addresses all these concerns. It ensures the selection of skilled people according to the requirements of the requesting organization.”

Mehta assures that only skilled and qualified workers will be chosen to meet the demands of the local workforce.

