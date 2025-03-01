Overcrowding fuels chaos in remand centers

[File Photo]

The severe overcrowding in remand centers is creating an environment of antagonism that is not conducive to proper behavioral change, according to Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa.

The Suva Remand Centre, which was built to house 200 remandees currently accommodates around 400, double its intended capacity.

Some remand cells, originally designed for two to three individuals, now hold six to seven.

Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa

The issue, though most critical in Suva is also evident in Lautoka and Labasa.

However, the FCS has managed to cater to the situation in these other locations.

FCS maintains that the overcrowding is beyond its control as it is required to follow court orders.

Once a remand order is issued, officials have no choice but to accommodate the individual.

The high turnover of remandees further complicates the issue with many staying in remand for 14 days before returning to court, only to be remanded again.

“ The environment is not conducive to proper behavioral change so to speak you know the environment it builds antagonism against the prisoners and officers even the prisoners are fighting among themselves because it is overcrowded see the cells are built in a way that they should accommodate about three but right now you can have five six seven in one cell so that’s why we have to you know remandees should not be sent to Suva Correction Centre because that is a convicted but at the moment we have no choice we have to empty a block in the Suva Correction Centre to send some of the remandees to alleviate the overcrowding.”

Dr Nakarawa has raised concerns that it is ultimately up to the Ministry of Justice to consider alternative approaches.

FCS has formally written to the Chief Registrar, the Minister, and the Permanent Secretary for Justice, urging them to explore options such as granting bail in appropriate cases to reduce the strain on facilities.

Despite efforts to ensure adequate sanitation, healthcare, and food for remandees, the overcrowding has led to security risks including damage to government property.

Remandees have vandalized CCTV cameras and cell blocks, and since they are yet to be convicted, taking disciplinary action is difficult.

A police liaison officer has now been assigned to charge those responsible.

While remandees are held for various offenses, ranging from minor to serious crimes, Dr Nakarawa believes there is a tendency to remand individuals rather than granting bail, adding further pressure to an already overstretched system.

Without judicial reforms or expanded facilities, the issue is expected to persist. FCS maintains that easing bail restrictions in suitable cases would help alleviate the burden on remand centers.

FBC News has sent questions to Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga and is awaiting a response.

