Over 760 counts of sexual offenses filed in High Courts

There were 300 victims of serious sexual offenses last year.

According to the data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji, 322 people were charged with a total of 768 counts of serious sexual offenses as of December 31, 2022.

It says that of the 322 accused persons, two were female, 41 were juveniles, and four were police officers.

There were 498 offenses of rape, followed by attempted rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape, aiding and abetting rape, domestic trafficking in children, and other sexual offenses.

The ODPP states there were 300 victims, of whom 188 were under the age of 18.

There were 283 female victims and 17 male victims.

There were 147 offenses that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims.

The youngest accused person was a 12-year-old boy, while the youngest victim was a 3-year-old girl.

A total of 58 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances.