Over 400 families to receive lease

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa

More than 451 sitting tenants in Ladrasasa in Nadi, Cuvu in Sigatoka, and Waidamudamu in Nasinu will soon receive their leases.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa made the announcement in Parliament when asked about the grant of a lease for residential purposes.

The Minister says the Ministry has three projects for the issuance of leases this year, and they are for residents in Ledrusasa, Cuvu, and Waidamudamu.

Nalumisa says that in addition, there are four ongoing projects in Sakoca in Nasinu, Tavela in Nadi, Tore in Lautoka, and Field 4 in Lautoka.

He also revealed that the Tore and Tavela projects are expected to be completed this year.

He says this year, four projects, based in the Central, Wester, and Northern Divisions, are expected to progress to the construction phase, subject to budget allocation.

These projects are Vuniika in Labasa, Valewaquyaya in Ba, Wakanisila in Nasinu, and Delaisaweni in Lautoka.

The Minister adds that there are 13 projects in the planning phase, with engineering plans being developed for the Department of Town and Country Planning concept this year.