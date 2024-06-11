NZ’s RSE Scheme a boost for Fijian workers

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has commended the significant yet relatively small contribution of Fijian workers to New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme during his recent visit to Fiji.

Luxon during an interview with FBC News says each year, about 19,000 workers join the RSE scheme, but fewer than 1,000 are from Fiji, making them a smaller proportion of the overall workforce sourced from across the Pacific.

Despite the numbers, Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the value of the program in terms of skill development and economic benefits for the Pacific region.

“We want to be able to help develop and train these workers. They come for a period of time during the season, then return home with new skills that can contribute to building their own economies back in the Pacific,”

The RSE scheme established to address labor shortages in New Zealand’s horticulture and other industries, has become a vital initiative for many Pacific Island countries.

It provides opportunities for workers to earn income, gain valuable experience, and develop skills that can be beneficial upon their return home.

This, in turn helps stimulate local economies and improve living standards.