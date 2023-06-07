NZ announces additional climate change support for Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

The New Zealand government has announced a further $15.2 million of climate change support for Fiji to respond to the impacts of climate change.

This was revealed by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his meeting with his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka in Wellington this morning.

Hipkins says they had an inspired discussion on how they can further cooperate on combating the effects of climate change as it’s clear that it remains the single greatest threat to lives and livelihoods in the Pacific region.

He adds that many New Zealanders have experienced firsthand through Cyclone Gabrielle the devastation it causes communities, and this additional funding will assist Fiji to deliver community-based climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

He says climate change is an issue that everyone must face together, and their international climate finance commitment of NZ$1.3 billion will help address the increased vulnerability climate change creates for economies, communities, food and water security, and ecosystems in the Pacific.

Apart from this, the two leaders also exchanged views on a wide range of issues that are important to the two countries and region, including strengthening regional institutions, which have long served Pacific interests, as well as economic and security matters that are impacting the region.

Prime Minister Rabuka says the Duavata Relationship Statement of Partnership is the platform from which they are able to approach issues of mutual interest and importance to Fiji and New Zealand, such as climate change, social well-being, regional security, and building economic resilience.

Rabuka says the additional funding from New Zealand is very welcome as it will support Fiji to implement discrete projects in renewable energy, infrastructure resilience, climate policy, and capacity strengthening.