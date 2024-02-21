NGOCHR demands answers in wake of inmate’s death

[File Photo]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights (NGOCHR) has raised concerns over the reported death of a 60-year-old inmate in Suva emphasizing the alleged refusal of medical services as a grave violation of basic human rights.

According to a statement released by NGOCHR, investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.

However, the coalition emphasizes the seriousness of denying medical services to inmates asserting it as a clear violation of their fundamental human rights.

Article continues after advertisement

Chair of NGOCHR Shamima Ali points out that inmates are under the continuous supervision of corrections officers who are entrusted with ensuring essential services including urgent medical care are promptly provided.

Ali highlights the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states the right to a fair, independent and public trial (Article 10) prohibiting torture, cruelty and degrading treatment or punishment (Article 5).

While awaiting confirmation of details from the Fiji Corrections Services, Ali insists on accountability for those responsible for the incident.

She expresses concern over the tarnished reputation of corrections officers due to past instances of torture and brutality.

Ali calls on FCS to uphold the rights of inmates and advocates for an end to abuse and torture within the corrections system.