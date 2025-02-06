New worrying trend for porn consumption

A staggering 15 terabytes of data is used daily to access pornography in Fiji.

This was revealed during a joint press conference by the Anti-Pornography Taskforce.

Telecommunication Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Prit Chand says roughly 1360 terabytes were used for pornography in the third and fourth quarters last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says 1.3 percent of all internet traffic in Fiji is attributed to adult content.

The economic impact is also substantial, with an estimated $130,000 spent quarterly on pornography data usage.

He says furthermore, pornographic traffic ranks between 11th and 25th among all internet traffic types in Fiji.

Chand says that the same amount of data could stream high-definition movies continuously for 24 years or download approximately 220 million e-books.

Chand stresses that internet service providers have expressed their willingness to block websites distributing child sexual abuse material adding that the Fiji Police Force is collaborating with Interpol to gather information on such sites.

However, he says there is a need for a comprehensive approach.

“Any take-down measures must be supported by a robust legal framework to ensure proper enforcement and accountability, and we will continue working closely with key stakeholders to ensure that the necessary regulatory and enforcement measures are effectively implemented. This issue requires a national conversation.”

Chand says while pornography can be considered a taboo subject in most societies, the data clearly shows that it is a widespread and growing concern.

He stresses the importance of addressing this issue through open dialogue and collaborative efforts.

The last quarter of 2023 saw Fijians consume 626.13 terabytes of data accessing adult content.

One network provider reported 92 terabytes of adult content data consumption in a single month, representing about 1.6 percent of their total monthly data usage.