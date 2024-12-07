New water project to address water woes

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address water supply challenges in the Suva to Nausori corridor.

Ro Filipe says this includes new infrastructure projects and upgrades to existing systems.

According to Ro Filipe, the water demand stands at 173 million litres per day, while supply from the Waila and Nakuruwa water treatment plants has been 170 MLD.

He adds that this leaves a 3 MLD shortfall under average conditions and greater shortages during peak demand periods.

He says that the commissioning of the Viria water treatment plant, with a capacity of 40 MLD, is expected to bridge this gap and accommodate future growth as population and developments expand.



Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The minister highlights a key component of the initiative, which is the elevated princess road water infrastructure project, aimed at stabilizing water supply to high-elevation areas, including Tuirara, Khalsa Road, Suva, Tacirua, and Tamavua.

“So it entails a new gravity pipeline 1.43 km from Sawani Junction to the pump station, which will be built at Buresasa between Waimanu junction and Coloisuva. The pump station at Buresasa will be constructed as part of that project, and there will be a rising main pipeline from that pump station, about 5.72 km to Coloisuva Reservoir, where two 5 mega liters steel tank reservoirs will be constructed.”

Ro Filipe points out that the estimated cost is $40 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, following an 18-month construction period.

He adds that once operational, it will transfer 9 MLD demand from the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant to the Viria Water Treatment Plant, improving storage capacity and water pressure in affected areas.