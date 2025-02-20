New program bridges job gap

The journey to employment for students living with disabilities has long been a challenge, but a new initiative aims to bridge this gap.

The Job Discovery Program, launched today, will provide ten students from the Fiji Vocational Technical Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities with their first opportunity to enter the workforce.

This initiative is specifically designed to create a structured pathway to employment for students seeking job opportunities.

Program Initiative Lead Nina Tacavou highlights that many students with disabilities drop out of school at the primary level due to limited access to inclusive secondary education, leading them to pursue vocational training instead.

She adds that while vocational schools have made efforts to transition students into the workforce, these efforts have not been sufficient.

“They have tried in the past to assist them in securing employment, but retention and sustainability have always been a problem.”

Tacavou stresses that finding a job remains difficult due to the lack of a strong, structured pathway for these students.

She adds that while more schools are becoming inclusive, many students with disabilities still opt for vocational training, often remaining there for extended periods.

